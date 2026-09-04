Why Diamondbacks Made Surprise Decision to DFA Jorge Barrosa

On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks had to make another tough decision with regard to their roster.

With rookie outfielder Tommy Troy recovered from the AC joint sprain in his shoulder and subsequently on the cusp of activation from the 10-day Injured List, a roster spot needed to be cleared.

There were some options fans might have turned to readily, but Arizona opted to designate long-tenured outfielder Jorge Barrosa for assignment, potentially ending his tenure with the Diamondbacks' organization.

Barrosa had been with Arizona at some level since he was signed out of Venezuela as a teenager back in 2017. The 25-year-old grew up through the ranks of the D-backs' farm system, emerging as a high-level defender — though his bat never became high-impact.

Still, Barrosa's +4 Defensive Runs Saved, +3 Fielding Run Value and +5 Outs Above Average were a legitimate asset, as was his 79th-percentile sprint speed. Frequently was he a late-game substitution for defensive purposes, when the Diamondbacks were looking to hold a lead.

But there was a reason for the DFA that went beyond the fact that Barrosa held a .628 OPS this season. Manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo Show, explained that reason.

Why Diamondbacks DFA'd Jorge Barrosa for Tommy Troy

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Jorge Barrosa (1) makes a catch for an out against Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (not pictured) during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said that, outside of the hitting or defensive numbers, Arizona needed to add another infield option.

With Nolan Arenado tethered to third base when healthy and Ketel Marte back at second, Arizona only has two multi-use infielders in Ildemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa — at least one of them, on any given day, will have to start at first base, as well.

Lovullo said Troy, who rose through the minors as a shortstop and second baseman, would be slotting into a hybrid infield-outfield role. That type of versatility — plus some more upside in his bat — theoretically could provide more value than Barrosa, who is a pure outfielder.

"We were just heavy on the outfield, and I felt like at times I was getting a little hamstrung with that backup infield situation," Lovullo said. "So potentially second base starts, potentially center field, left field starts [for Troy]. We'll see how it goes."

Lovullo did say the conversation with Barrosa was not an easy one.

"Jorge was a tough conversation yesterday," he said. "[Assistant GM] Mike Fitzgerald and I had a chance to talk to him when that decision was made."

"He was an emotional guy, and it showed as to why he loved playing baseball for the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is his family. This is a group that he came up with. He knows no other organization.

"And we assured him that he's going to wind up playing in the big leagues for a long time. Maybe it will be back with the D-backs. Maybe it won't. But we just needed another infield position."

With Barrosa — who was a young player, but not a rookie — out of the picture, Arizona now has three outfielders under the age of 25 in Troy, Ryan Waldschmidt and Jordan Lawlar.