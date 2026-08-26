How to Watch Huge Diamondbacks-Cubs Game 3 Finale: Rodriguez vs Boyd

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have a chance to earn a much-needed series victory over the Chicago Cubs, after a furious late-inning comeback ended with a thrilling walk-off home run by rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt on Tuesday night.

Arizona will have the right man on the mound in Eduardo Rodriguez, but the Cubs' offense has been a thorn in Arizona's side all series. The Diamondbacks, who are in the thick of a Wild Card chase, have only managed to beat the Cubs once thus far in 2026.

Here's how you can tune in to watch the finale. The stakes are somewhat high for a game still taking place in August.

How to watch Diamondbacks and Cubs finale

Aug 23, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, been given a hefty slate of national exclusive games this season. That is both a blessing and a curse, given the blackouts and fan frustration that tends to accompany such broadcasts.

But, there is some good news for fans who do not wish to have to take extra steps for this game. This will not be a national exclusive, and will therefore be accessible to both Diamondbacks and Cubs fans in the standard viewing formats.

As such, local Arizona fans who subscribe to D-backs.TV will have access, as normal, via their subscription package. For Cubs fans, it will be carried by the Marquee Sports Network, as usual.

Fans living outside of both the Arizona and Chicago markets can watch on MLB.TV's out-of-market subscription package, if they so choose.

Outside of these standard television broadcasts, there will be radio options available for both teams. Diamondbacks fans can tune in via Arizona Sports 98.7 (English language) or La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language). Cubs fans can tune in to 104.3 The Score.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes on Matthew Boyd

Jul 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez has been the Diamondbacks' best starting arm this season, and it hasn't been particularly close, considering his innings load and consistency.

The veteran southpaw holds a 2.61 ERA, and though his peripheral metrics have been suggesting imminent regression all season, he's simply continued to bear down and deliver quality performance after quality performance.

Rodriguez has only faced the Cubs twice in his lengthy career. His only time seeing Chicago as a Diamondback resulted in 5.1 innings of three-run baseball during opening weekend in 2025.

Boyd, meanwhile, has a 4.15 ERA this season, but that's been inflated by a poor month of August. He pitched six innings of two-run baseball against Arizona back on May 3 of this season and was awarded the win.