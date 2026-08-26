Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Matt Olson, Alex Bregman, Nationals Slugger)

Wednesday’s MLB action gets an early start, as there are six games that have a first pitch scheduled before 5 p.m. EST.

That gives bettors the option to wager all day long on MLB, including on some interesting player props.

For those that have been following SI Betting’s MLB picks this season, you know that we love a good home run prop. That’s why we have our “Daily Dinger” column, where we share a few home run picks each day to help bettors narrow down which players are the best long shot targets to leave the yard.

Betting on home runs is tough – after all the best players only go deep around 30 to 40 times per season – but sometimes there is value in the odds with a hitter getting a favorable pitching matchup.

There is one that I’m eyeing (at +840) on Wednesday afternoon, as well as a pair of left-handed hitters that are threats to go deep later in the night.

Let’s jump right into these picks for Wednesday’s action, starting with a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday,Aug. 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Alex Bregman to Hit a Home Run (+840)

Looking for a long shot in the home run market? One of Wednesday’s matinee matchups features an intriguing one for Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman.

The three-time All-Star has been on a bit of a power surge as of late, homering eight times in his last 26 games, posting a .289 batting average during that stretch.

Bregman is now up to 19 homers in the 2026 season, and he’s done a ton of damage against left-handed pitchers, hitting .267 with a .796 OPS this season. So, why not take him at this insane price against Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez?

Bregman is +840 to hit his 20th homer of the campaign, but he’s actually fared extremely well against Rodriguez in his career, going 9-for-27 with three home runs, two doubles and a 1.160 OPS.

E-Rod has given up just 14 homers in the 2026 season, but this price is way out of whack considering the fact that Bregman has homered about once every three games over the last four weeks.

Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+351)

Matt Olson came through big time for the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday’s upset win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

The star first baseman has been one of the best power hitters in MLB this season, homering 36 times while posting a .260 batting average and a .868 OPS.

Olson is a .260 hitter against both lefties and righties in 2026, and he’s been pretty balanced with his home runs, hitting 22 against right-handed pitching and 14 against left-handed pitching.

On Wednesday night, he’ll take on Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki (4.42 ERA), who has given up 21 home runs in 22 appearances this season. Sasaki has pitched better as of late, but this is a tough matchup against a Braves team that is one of the best in MLB.

Olson has nine homers over the last four weeks (26 games), I think he’s worth a shot after a two-hit performance on Tuesday.

Daylen Lile to Hit a Home Run (+479)

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile has been hot over the last week, homering twice in seven games while posting a .300 batting average and a .911 OPS. He’s up to 17 home runs in 132 games (125 starts), but six of them have come in the last four weeks.

Lile is a strong bat against right-handed pitching, hitting .257 with 16 of his 17 homers and a .768 OPS. That puts him in a solid spot against the Colorado Rockies and right-hander Tanner Gordon on Wednesday night.

Gordon has worked both as a starter and a reliever this season, allowing 16 home runs in 18 appearances. He’s given up three home runs this month, pushing his ERA to 5.75 in the 2026 season.

This is a pretty favorable price for Lile, especially since the Rockies have one of the worst pitching staffs in MLB, ranking 27th in bullpen ERA. At nearly 5/1, the Nationals youngster is worth a shot on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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