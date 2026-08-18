Latest Update on Ketel Marte's Unexcused Absence is A Strange Twist

On Monday night, fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks were thrust back into a strange situation involving second baseman Ketel Marte.

Marte reportedly did not show up to Fenway Park despite traveling to Boston with the team, ahead of the Diamondbacks' series opener with the Red Sox. He was expected to serve as the DH, and manager Torey Lovullo expected him to show up.

Marte did not, which delayed the lineup until minutes before first pitch. It also led to his second placement on the Restricted List in two seasons. The Restricted List is for players absent for personal, legal or non-baseball reasons. Teams have the option not to pay those players.

An emotional Lovullo addressed it postgame, saying Marte was dealing with a personal issue, although he noted that the second baseman is "fine. ... I just care for him on that level. So does everybody in that room."

The newest update, however, is a bit strange. According to reports from MLB's Steve Gilbert and AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Marte is on his way back to Arizona in order to get an MRI on his knee — something that generally would not require a stint on the Restricted List.

Ketel Marte to get MRI on knee

Aug 16, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) runs to the dugout during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte exited the series opener against the Atlanta Braves after just one inning back on August 14, with the team citing left knee soreness.

Marte sat the next game, but played in the finale. It did not appear that the knee issue was all that severe at the time.

The All-Star second baseman has dealt with nagging injuries throughout his career. It's not out of the ordinary for him to miss a game here or there with something bothering him, even if it raises questions about taking days off.

He's actually taken days off less frequently this year, playing in 118 games. That is tied for third-most on the team with Nolan Arenado, only trailing Corbin Carroll (122) and Geraldo Perdomo (121).

But considering the context and situation, this update makes little sense, even if it's reasonable to imagine Marte is dealing with an injury requiring imaging. Here's why:

Why latest Ketel Marte update is a strange one

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that very finale against the Braves, third baseman Nolan Arenado suffered an injury and had to exit early with trunk/torso discomfort. He was concerned for an intercostal muscle injury and got an MRI in Boston with the team. He did not have to head back to Arizona to do so.

Meanwhile, Marte is reportedly traveling back for the same type of imaging. Not only is that a bit strange, but it does not fully align with the need for a Restricted List designation as opposed to the Injured List.

It also does not explain the emotional reaction of Lovullo, who said he knew prior to speaking with the media that something was up with Marte. It does not explain why neither Lovullo nor Marte's teammates seemed to know exactly what was going on, or why it was described as a "personal" matter.

The knee issue might be separate from said personal matter; that is not entirely clear, yet. The hope, of course, is that Marte and his family are alright, regardless.

The last time Marte was placed on the RL, it was due to him taking unexcused time off in the Dominican Republic, which helped spur on reports of internal frustration with the second baseman and led to an apology from Marte.

Marte's numbers have not been as elite as past seasons. He's hitting to a .760 OPS with 21 home runs — still productive, but not what fans well know him to be capable of.