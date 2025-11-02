Zac Gallen Takes First Free Agency Step
With the conclusion of the World Series, the MLB offseason has officially begun. With that comes the first step in the free agency process.
In a statement from the MLB Players Association, 137 players across baseball officially became free agents. One such free agent was former Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. In addition, teammates Jalen Beeks and James McCann were also listed.
This, of course, does not mean that Gallen is officially leaving the Diamondbacks, but it is the first step towards testing the market. In fact, for the first five days of this process (known as the "quiet period"), free agents may only choose to re-sign with their current team.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Enters Free Agency
Before Gallen begins negotiations with other clubs, the D-backs have a decision to make. Arizona has five days to extend their former ace a Qualifying Offer.
It's already been reported and generally expected that the team will extend Gallen that offer (a one-year deal worth around $22 million), and that Gallen will reject it in search of a larger deal alongside his agent, the famed Scott Boras.
Whether Gallen gets the market he's hoping for remains to be seen.
It's not entirely off the table that Arizona will offer Gallen a multi-year deal after he rejects the Qualifying Offer. Owner Ken Kendrick implied that it may not be out of the question to pursue a reunion with the former All-Star starter.
But it seems most likely Gallen would be receiving a deal in an amount the D-backs and their reduced payroll won't want to invest.
Gallen is the first major piece of Arizona's offseason puzzle.
With an unknown amount of payroll to work with (estimated between $27 million and $37 million by Jack Sommers), a re-signing would likely require much if not all of that money, forcing GM Mike Hazen to heavily utilize the trade market to add in other needy areas of the roster.
Gallen has been the definition of a Diamondback in parts of seven years with Arizona. He owns a career 3.58 ERA and 3.65 FIP, started the 2023 All-Star Game, and was instrumental in delivering the D-backs their first pennant since 2001.
2025 was a departure from his ace status, as he threw to an ugly 4.83 ERA over 192 innings. It's been a steady decline since the 2023 season, but he did begin to show signs of life toward the end of 2025.
For Arizona, there lies risk, both in re-signing him and letting him sign elsewhere. Risking a high dollar amount in a pitcher that may continue his downturn, or letting him walk elsewhere for a career resurgence are both quite possible.
It remains to be seen what the D-backs choose to do, and what Gallen is looking for this free agency.