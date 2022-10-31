Diamondbacks in the Fourth Week of the Arizona Fall League

In the fourth week of the Arizona Fall League, the biggest change is Jordan Lawlar being replaced on the roster by Camden Duzenack. Duzenack, 27, is a career .240/.305/.404 hitter in 431 minor league games since being drafted by the Diamondbacks out of Dallas Baptist in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. In 2022 he played 95 games with the organization's Triple-A affiliate in Reno, hitting .261/.308/.465 with 13 home runs. The utility infielder's claim to fame is once playing all nine positions in a game on September 27th, which Reno won 7-2.

Deyvison De Los Santos

3 G, 4-14, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 0 BB, 8 SO, .786 OPS

De Los Santos continues to take some aggressive swings, but is starting to deal more damage at the plate with a pair of extra base hits. The strikeouts are still a major problem for our No. 10 prospect, with his strikeout rate in the fall league ballooning up to 36% after this week. His overall batting line has improved to .244/.320/.356 in 50 PA although he hasn't connected yet for a home run. He had a particularly tough game last Tuesday, in which he went hitless in five at-bats with four strikeouts.

Justin Martinez

1 G, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO

Martinez, who has become the de facto closer for Salt River, picking up a five-out save on Thursday. His swing and miss stuff has been on full display in the fall league, but limiting the walks will be key in the final two weeks of the fall. The D-backs No. 29 prospect sits 97-98 with a top speed of 100 MPH that has a lot of carry at the top of the strike zone with a useable slider and changeup to keep hitters honest.

Cooper Hummel

2 G, 3-7, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1.457 OPS

It comes as no surprise that Hummel, who appeared in the big leagues for a significant chunk of the 2022 season, is dominating the fall league competition at the plate. His main reason for appearing in the Arizona Fall League has more to do with getting more reps behind the plate than at. His defense is still a mixed bag, although he is a willing thrower if he feels runners are getting too big a secondary lead. He had one throwing error that was more of a mental error by the first baseman against Scottsdale on Tuesday.

Chad Patrick

1 GS, 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO, 2 HR, 9.00 ERA

Patrick had a better fourth start in the fall compared to his previous outings, although it wasn't much better. The lack of swing and miss combined with loud contact, with 2 home runs surrendered, is still a problem in the fall.

Jackson Goddard

2 G, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 SO, 9.00 ERA

Goddard pitched one inning in both of his appearances, throwing a scoreless outing against Scottsdale on Tuesday and allowing two runs on Saturday.

Camden Duzenack

3 G, 4-11, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 SO, .781 OPS

Duzenack made his fall league debut this week, appearing in three games and hitting .364. The utility infielder and former ninth round selection is a potential right-handed hitting option on the infield that the organization would like to take a look at for a potential 40-man roster spot.