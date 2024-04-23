Tommy Henry is Back in a Pinch
The Diamondbacks (11-13) play the St. Louis Cardinals (10-13) at Busch Stadium Tuesday night. Game time is 4:45 P.M. MST. The Cardinals won the three game series opener in walk off fashion, thanks to a Nolan Gorman two-run homer off Kyle Nelson.
Roster Moves
Michael McDermott reported on the Diamondbacks' multiple roster moves earlier this afternoon. The ones most affecting this game were placing Merrill Kelly on the 15-Day IL with a right shoulder strain (Teres Major) and recalling Tommy Henry to take his place. Miguel Castro has also been placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. Andrew Saalfrank was called up, giving the D-backs three left-hand relievers in the bullpen for now.
Starting Pitching Matchup
Henry struggled through four starts. He went 0-1 with a 6.87 ERA and a 4.82 FIP. Not blessed with great stuff, Henry depends on command and control to be successful. When he has it, he can spot his fastball and sinker and induce weak contact with any of his other three secondary pitches that include a curveball, changeup and slider.
The problem is that command and control not only comes and goes from start to start, but inning to inning. If Henry is to be successful in the major leagues he must find a way to execute a consistent delivery, and throw strikes on the edges. It's a tough way to make a living in the big leagues, but that's his only path.
Steven Matz is starting for the Cardinals. He has a 1-1 record with a 3.60 ERA and 3.68 FIP in four starts. He faced the D-backs on April 12th, going 4.2 innings and giving up four runs, but just one earned, on eight hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out two, taking a no-decision in a 9-5 Cardinals victory.
In his most recent outing on April 17th he got knocked around by the Oakland A's, giving up five runs on seven hits, three walks and a homer in five innings of work. He took the loss in a 6-3 ballgame.
Lineups
The D-backs get to face a left-handed pitcher again. They've had a lot of success with a team-wide .833 OPS against southpaws, compared to just .667 against right-handers. (Numbers include both starters and relievers faced). They'll be without their number one lefty killer in Blaze Alexander, who is still out of the lineup due to a right hamstring cramp. Alexander may be available off the bench later in the game. Left-hand hitting Pavin Smith, with his career .587 OPS vs. left hand pitching, will be the DH for Torey Lovullo. The slumping Corbin Carroll is also getting the day off, but it's not due to injury.
Paul Goldschmidt may be slumping this season, but he once again hurt the Diamondbacks last night, hitting a game tying solo homer. It was his first homer since opening day. Looking at his year to year production against his former team, it's hard to argue he isn't extremely motivated to show them it was a mistake not to extend him for the remainder of his career. Instead they traded him following the 2018 season.