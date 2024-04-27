Zac Gallen Exits Game with Injury
The Diamondbacks have been beset by injuries in the early part of 2024. They may have just suffered the biggest loss of all tonight in the 6th inning against the Mariners in Seattle.
Gallen was in the middle of an at-bat with Julio Rodriguez with a runner on first when he delivered a pitch. He immediately hopped off the mound in obvious discomfort. He turned his back and raised his glove hand in disgust then spun and motioned for catcher Gabriel Moreno to come out. The Diamondbacks have announced that Gallen was removed due to right hamstring tightness.
A brief conversation took place with the trainer and manager Torey Lovullo, and Gallen left the field with the trainer. He was not limping as he did so, but a hamstring injury can take weeks to heal.
Trailing 2-0 at the time due to a couple of solo home runs, the D-backs fell further behind in the game after Scott McGough relieved Gallen. He gave up a single and walk to load the bases and then Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam to put the Mariners up 6-1.
The Diamondbacks rotation has been decimated by injuries, Merrill Kelly just went on the injured list late last week with a shoulder strain and is expected to miss at least one to two months. Eduardo Rodriguez has not thrown a pitch for the team yet due to a lat strain. Ryne Nelson is on the IL with an elbow contusion after being hit by a line drive.
Outside of the rotation, closer Paul Sewald has not pitched this year, due to an oblique strain. He is expected back next week. Starting center fielder Alek Thomas has missed all but four games due to a hamstring strain. Geraldo Perdomo played in seven games before tearing his meniscus and requiring knee surgery.