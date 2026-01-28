Why a Nolan Arenado Decline May Not Be Imminent for D-backs

Regardless of how many career accolades a player may have, there's always risk of decline when bringing in a long-time veteran player. Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado is a prime example.

Arenado is nearing 35 years old, and is a veteran of 13 major league seasons, with one of the most sparkling resumes in baseball. Though his defense was still of an elite caliber in 2025, his bat sputtered to a career-low .237/.289/.377 slash. He also spent a decent chunk of the year on the IL with a shoulder injury.

But Arenado took a different approach this offseason. After a down year, he didn't take time off, and instead began making adjustments to both his swing and his training regimen.

On Tuesday, Arenado discussed those changes with the Foul Territory podcast.

Nolan Arenado is fighting the decline allegations by switching things up.

Nolan Arenado is fighting the decline allegations by switching things up.



"I changed a lot of the way I went about my business this offseason. I changed my diet, and I feel great right now." pic.twitter.com/aPbckG88eo — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 27, 2026

"I just kept lifting and being in the gym every other day," he said. "Just making sure my body feels good. ... I think as you get older, you just can't take too much time away from the gym, or working out, or just sweating and doing some things because you just feel a lot older when you don't.

"This is the first offseason where I didn't stop working out when the season was over. Obviously, getting hurt had a lot to do with that. Usually after a season you take like two weeks, go on vacation or whatever. This offseason, we had a baby, so I didn't really have a whole lot of time to take a break. But I also made sure I didn't," he said.

Arenado said he's been challenging himself in ways he hasn't normally — making himself "uncomfortable" in the batting cage and looking for changes in his swing. He's made sweeping adjustments to the way he's gone about his offseason.

"There's some things in my offseason training program that I had to change, that I felt I was a little late to recognize, that I'm hopeful that will come into fruition this year as far as taking care of your hips a little better, making sure your lower back is feeling good, your core is strong.

"I always kind of did that, but it was easier when you're younger. When you get older, it has to be something you're super focused on. So I changed a lot of the way I went about my business this offseason, changed my diet, and I feel better. I feel great right now. I've been working hard, changing some things in my swing.

"I think it's been paying dividends this offseason, and I'm hopeful that it'll be a great year."

It may not be reasonable to expect a Sillver Slugger-type season from Arenado, but the veteran clearly isn't content to continue into decline.

