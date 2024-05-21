Dodgers Ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Stunning Pitch Overlay Had MLB Fans in Awe
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned his fifth win of the season in his team's 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Yamamoto, who allowed just two earned runs and struck out eight Diamondbacks over 6 1/3 innings pitched, generated 14 swings and misses, as he had Arizona batters guessing wrong all night long.
It's not too surprising that Yamamoto, who recorded a 1.82 ERA in the Nippon Professional Baseball League and is armed with four pitches in his arsenal, is difficult to hit against.
What is surprising, if not downright stunning, is just how much more difficult Yamamoto makes life for hitters because of the crispness of his mechanics. That was on full display in this mesmerizing overlay of a 95 MPH Yamamoto fastball and a 91 MPH Yamamoto splitter, courtesy of Rob Friedman on X, formerly Twitter.
Yamamoto is a magician. The fastball and splitter deliveries looked identical, except one pitch was a straight heater and the other one dove straight into the dirt.
MLB fans couldn't believe it.
Baseball is hard.
Yamamoto, 25, has pitched to a 3.17 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched this season.