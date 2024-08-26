SI

Dodgers Announcer Ruthlessly Roasted Rays Hitter for Silly Reaction to Breaking Ball

Joe Davis didn't hold back.

Tim Capurso

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri recoils after Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen throws a slider during the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's game at Dodger Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri recoils after Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen throws a slider during the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's game at Dodger Stadium. / Screengrab Twitter @PitchingNinja
Los Angeles Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis did not hold back with his commentary during the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

With Dodgers righthander Blake Treinen on in relief of starter Gavin Stone, Rays outfielder Jose Siri stepped up to the plate. On the first pitch, Treinen delivered a looping slider up in the zone. The Rays hitter reacted as if the ball was headed his way, as he recoiled before stepping out of the batter's box.

Davis was not very understanding of Siri's reaction to the pitch, as he mercilessly roasted the Rays hitter in a video shared by Rob Friedman on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Jose Siri bailing out of there as if he'd never seen a breaking pitch before," Davis quipped.

Just ruthless by Davis. In defense of Siri, who has been hit by a pitch a career-high six times this year, the slider did seem like it was headed towards his body before it broke.

But, somewhat amusingly, not to Davis.

