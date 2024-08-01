SI

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Suffered Unfortunate Career First in Brutal Padres Start

Kershaw missed the first half of the season recovering from shoulder surgery.

Liam McKeone

Jul 31, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports / David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers got the starting pitching reinforcements they so desperately needed in the form of Clayton Kershaw's return after the All-Star break. Kershaw missed the first half of the year while recovering from November shoulder surgery and made his first start of the season on July 25. Wednesday marked his second start of 2024 and it didn't go well.

Taking the mound against the San Diego Padres, Kershaw was yanked after only 3.2 innings of work. He gave up six hits and seven runs. The Dodgers would ultimately lose, 8-1. And, worst of all for those hoping Kershaw would return to form quickly, he did not strike out a single batter.

As noted by The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, it's the first regular-season start of Kershaw's career in which he did not record a strikeout.

It's an ignominious personal record to set and a performance that does not inspire confidence for Los Angeles. If the Dodgers are to make a deep playoff run, they really need Kershaw to be something resembling his old self given half their rotation has dealt with injury so far this season. He's now given up six hits in both of his two outings back from the IL.

Of course, there's no reason to panic yet. Kershaw is going to need more runway than one week to ramp back up to his usual standard of play. And while 2023 was not his best season, he still went 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA.

In other words, there's no reason yet to think the 36-year-old righty is approaching a cliff with his play. Still, not quite the start Kershaw or his team were hoping for in his return.

Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

