Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Had Priceless Reaction to Meeting Showtime Lakers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got the treat of a lifetime on Saturday.
Ahead of the Dodgers’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Roberts could barely contain his excitement upon meeting several members of the Showtime Lakers. Roberts went around dapping up former players, who donned Dodgers jerseys with their respective NBA numbers, before excitedly jumping in for a group photo on the field at Dodger Stadium.
Lakers greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mychal Thompson, James Worthy, Byron Scott and others were happy to help Roberts live out his greatest childhood fantasy as Roberts shared a sweet exchange with each player.
“What a dream,” Roberts said. “Oh my goodness! Are you kidding me? This is my childhood, this is it. This is Showtime, baby!”
It was truly a dream come true.
Maybe some of the Lakers’ old dynastic magic can rub off on the Dodgers, who are currently leading the NL West and hoping to clinch their eighth franchise World Series championship this season.