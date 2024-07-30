SI

Dodgers Trade for Amed Rosario for Second Straight Season

Tom Dierberger

Rays outfielder Amed Rosario singles during a game against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field.
Time is a flat circle.

For a second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utilityman Amed Rosario at the trade deadline, sending minor league right-handed pitcher Michael Flynn to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

To make room on the roster, the Dodgers also designated lefty Ryan Yarbrough for assignment.

In 2023, Los Angeles traded starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Rosario. Rosario went on to bat .256/.301/.408 with three homers and six stolen bases across 48 games for the Dodgers last season. He did not appear in any playoff games for the Dodgers when they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS.

Rosario signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Rays in the offseason and batted .307/.331/.417 with 17 doubles and nine stolen bases in 76 games before being dealt back to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers clearly aimed to add versatility to their lineup at the deadline, as Rosario and Tommy Edman—who they acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday—both have played every position but first base and catcher over their MLB careers.

Los Angeles entered Monday's slate of games with a 6.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West. The Dodgers will begin a two-game series against those Padres on Monday at Petco Park.

