Dodgers vs. Yankees All-Time Record: Regular Season & Postseason
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in the 2024 World Series. While the two franchises belong to different leagues, they are very familiar with each other and have faced off many times over the years, including in the World Series.
What follows is a look at the all-time record of their matchups ahead of the 2024 World Series.
How many times have the Yankees and Dodgers played in the World Series?
The Yankees and Dodgers have played in the World Series more than any other combination of teams. The 2024 World Series will mark the 12th time the two franchises have faced off in the Fall Classic.
Back when the Dodgers called Brooklyn home, the two teams were crosstown rivals. The Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958, before they did, the Dodgers and Yankees played in the World Series seven times. All of those matchups came between 1941 and 1956.
That rivalry didn't stop when the Dodgers moved west.
What is the all-time World Series record between the Dodgers and Yankees?
In the 11 previous World Series matchups between the Yankees and Dodgers, New York holds the advantage, winning eight times. They won the first five times the two franchises faced off the World Series, taking home titles in 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952 and 1953.
The Dodgers finally broke through in 1955, beating the Yankees in seven games. But the next year, the Yankees got their revenge, winning in seven games. Los Angeles swept New York in 1963, but the Yankees got back on track, winning the 1977 and 1978 World Series over the Dodgers in six games both times.
The teams last played in the Fall Classic in 1981, where the Dodgers beat the Yankees 4-2.
For those hoping for an exciting series in 2024, it's worth noting, World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers have gone to seven games four separate times (1947, 1952, 1955, 1956).
All-time in World Series games, the Yankees hold a 37-29 advantage.
What is the Yankees all-time regular season record against the Dodgers?
MLB implemented interleague play beginning in 1997, so we don't have to wait for a World Series matchup to see the Yankees and Dodgers play. The two teams first met in 2004 and played three times, with Los Angeles taking the series 2-1.
Since the start of interleague play, the teams have met 22 times. They have battled to a draw, and they have an 11-11 record against each other.
They faced each other three times in 2024, with the Dodgers taking the edge in the series 2-1.