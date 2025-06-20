Umpire's Terrible Missed Call Robs Dodgers’ Pitcher of Immaculate Inning
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres almost witnessed history on Thursday, but were robbed by a very bad call by the home plate umpire. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was up 0–2 on Fernando Tatis Jr. when he threw what should have been strike three to complete an immaculate inning.
Instead home plate umpire Marvin Hudson called a ball and Yamamoto had to settle for striking out the side. Yamamoto had struck out the previous two batters in the inning, Martin Maldonado and Bryce Johnson, on six straight pitches.
Here's the call that cost Yamamoto a little piece of baseball history.
Tatis Jr. went down swinging two pitches later.
Just how rare is an immaculate inning? Well, there have only been 116 in baseball history.
Cal Quantrill of the Miami Marlins is the last player to accomplish the feat, having done it in May against the Tampa Bay Rays.