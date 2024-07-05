Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes Discusses Trade Deadline Plan
With the MLB trade deadline later this month, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be very active. While the Dodgers, on paper, appear not to need any reinforcements, injuries have played a considerable role thus far through the season, and L.A. may have no other option but to make a move for a big-time player.
However, it's unclear if the Dodgers will make a move as things currently stand. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes spoke to the Orange County Register Bill Plunkett and kept things close to his chest when discussing the trade deadline plan.
"I think right now it's kind of evaluating how this group is playing. It's still quite a talented group," Gomes said. "Make sure we're playing well and not having to step on anybody too much. But a lot of it will be wait-and-see on that front. We're fortunate enough to be in a good spot in the division right now. So that will dictate a lot of it. So depending on how things progress – do we have to make moves that are more focused on the now or can we continue to evaluate and focus on bigger-picture moves?"
The Dodgers could make a move for either a star-level shortstop due to Mookie Betts being out with a fractured left hand or a reliever or starting pitcher, considering a team can never have enough arms. Although that is true, Gomes told Plunkett that a starting pitcher might not be a need for them at this point.
"That is an area where we are looking at more big-picture moves than the right now," Gomes said. "We feel our young guys are in a good place. They're progressing well where we don't feel that's a need. But the deadline is still a long ways away. We know very, very well that things do change."
There will be plenty on the trade market for the Dodgers to choose from. We'll see if Gomes and the front office will stand pat or shock the baseball world again.