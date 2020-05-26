InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

5 Worst #1 Overall MLB Draft Picks of All Time

Paul Banks

As the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft approaches, Spencer Torkelson is the favorite to go first overall. Almost every MLB mock draft has the Arizona State University first baseman in the top spot, and only time will tell how this works out for the Detroit Tigers, if they do indeed draft him.

The draft began in 1965 -- with ASU's Rick Monday being the first player ever to be selected (by the Kansas City A's) -- and only four number one overall picks failed to reach the Major Leagues. We now present those four stories, and one additional pick that also went awry.

1. 1991, New York Yankees, Brien Taylor, LHP, East Carteret High School.

After a stellar 1993 season in AA ball, the Yankees wanted Taylor to head to the instructional league. Instead he went home to North Carolina, where he seriously injured his pitching shoulder in a fistfight. He missed the entire next season and was never the same again.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Long after his baseball career ended, his life took another wrong turn as he was indicted on cocaine trafficking charges in 2012. Taylor was released from prison in 2015.

Notable Stats: Season ERAs after that fateful fight: 6.08 (1995), 18.73 (1996), 14.33 (1998), 9.59 (1999), 27.00 (2000)

2. 2013, Houston Astros, Mark Appel, RHP, Stanford.

When Appel joined the Quad Cities River Bandits in 2013, he made history with Carlos Correa. It marked the first time that two consecutive first overall picks played for the same minor league team. Appel made it as high as AAA, with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. His career ended there in 2017 as repeated shoulder injuries took their toll.

Notable Stats: His $6.35 million signing bonus in 2013 is worth $6.99m in today's money.

3. 2014, Houston Astros, Brady Aiken, LHP, Cathedral Catholic High School.

The Astros seem to be as adept at making number one overall selections as they are at playing by the rules. Aiken never signed (becoming the first overall #1 not to do so since Tim Belcher in 1983), and re-entered the next year's draft.

Coming off Tommy John surgery, Aiken was selected 17th overall by Cleveland and then struggled for two seasons in their farm system. His career is in doubt after only pitching twice since 2018.

Notable Stat: While Correa's career is off to a fine start, he's the only player of the four selected first overall by Houston to provide them more than one season of Major League service.

4. 1966, New York Mets, Steve Chilcott, C, Antelope Valley High School.

Once again it was a shoulder injury that derailed everything. The only non-pitcher on our list had an injury plagued career that saw him released by one New York team, and then signed by the other. After baseball he went into construction.

Notable Stat: After playing 24 games in the Yankees organization, he was done with baseball at age 24.

5. 2002, Pittsburgh Pirates, Bryan Bullington, RHP, Ball State.

Only member of this list who found a happy baseball ending; albeit in Japan's NPB league. Fans of the Hiroshima Toyo Carp know Bullington as a 2011 Central League All-Star. He won one Major League game (against nine losses); over the Yankees and A.J. Burnett.

Notable Stats: All-Star season with the Carp- 2.42 ERA (Sixth best in the league), 13-11 W-L

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Dodgers Honor Fallen Heroes With Memorial Day Lights Display at Dodger Stadium

Timed to coincide with Memorial Day, 2020, the Dodgers are honoring fallen heroes with a lights display at Dodger Stadium. The display was photographed and video recorded after dark on Sunday, May 25, 2020.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Video: Dodger Fan Pens Song About Lost Love, Baseball

Disclaimer: Just so we're clear, that's not actually Rob Manfred in the video, OK? Don't send letters to the editor to complain about it. It's a joke, with the actor appearing as both the commissioner and as himself.

Howard Cole

History: Wild Thing Pinpoints Chase Utley's Throwing Troubles

Mention the name "Utley" to any Dodger fan now and you're bound to get a knowing smile in response. Even with only a daily view of the UCLA grad's sunset years, Los Angelenos got enough of a taste of Utley's value to a team to admire the man.

Howard Cole

Best Guess on Dodgers Shortened Season Opening Day Roster

I'm especially intrigued by Edwin Rios, who is a real-deal stick. He hit .270/.340/.575, with 31 home runs and 91 RBIs in what I believe were his final 393 minor league at bats at Oklahoma City last year, he hit .277/.393/.617 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 47 Los Angeles at bats and was at .296/.367/.444, with one and six in exhibition action prior to the shutdown.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

May 22: This Day in Dodgers History

And what a dark day that was. Piazza still hasn't gotten over it. He should have, because it's three ownership groups ago now, and he should have had his number 31 retired at Dodger Stadium, but alas. At this point it's on him.

Howard Cole

by

Danaconda12

New: Landing Page to All 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

New: Landing Page to All 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

Howard Cole

History: 2 Trades in 1 Day Nets Dodgers Tommy John and Frank Robinson, Costs Dick Allen

One was the proverbial good trade for both teams, the other led to a blockbuster the following winter.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Video: Predicting Dodgers 2020 Opening Day Roster

Notice how I stuck the "2020" in there, did ya? That's because I am hopeful. I hope that MLB can work out its differences with the MLBPA, I hope that what looks to be a thorough set of COVID-19-related health standards will do the trick, and I hope we will have baseball by the Fourth of July. But I am not predicting any such thing.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Named Finalist For ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year in Recognition of the Dodgers Foundation

This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capitol One for an inspirational evening that showcases the true power of sports. All nominees will be featured in ESPN studio shows the week of June 15 and the winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS on air on June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Howard Cole

5 Greatest Number 1 Overall Picks in MLB Draft History

Honorable Mention: Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Justin Upton, Gerrit Cole, Adrian Gonzalez, David Price, B.J. Surhoff, Darryl Strawberry.

Paul Banks