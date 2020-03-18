InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Kody Hoese

Howard Cole

Continuing our minor league coverage as best as we can while baseball is in hiatus, this is number 13 in our interview series with reporter Steven Douglas. In this video, recorded in early March, Douglas visits with Dodgers' prospect, Kody Hoese.

He's a big right-hand hitting third baseman out of Andrew Friedman's alma mater, Tulane University. He hit .316/.401/.541, with 39 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 105 RBIs in 160 college games and he was the Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft. He's Kody Hoese.

The 6' 4", 200 pounder from Merriville, Indiana wasted no time following the draft and reporting to his first minor-league stop at rookie-level AZL Mota, where he recorded a .357/.456/.643 line, with three homers and 13 RBIs in his first 56 at bats. From there, Hoese was promoted to the Low-A Great Lakes Loons, settling in with a .260/.330/.335 mark, two homers and 16 ribs in 91 at bats.

Baseball America ranks Hoese eighth among Los Angeles prospects and expects him to begin the 2020 season at the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Here are a few notes from BA's scouting report:

"[A] mature hitter ... excellent pitch recognition ... rarely chases. [Has a] leveraged swing to produce plus raw power... can turn on balls for long home runs to left or drive them with authority the other way ... reads balls off the bat well at third base ... plus hands and an above-average arm."

Here are the other 12 Dodgers in our interview series: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Marshall Kasowski, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot, Jordan Sheffield and Zach Reks.

For more on what seems like L.A.'s endless stream of fine young players, please try our prospect watch series: Omar Estevez, Zach McKinstry, Cristian Santana and Miguel Vargas.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biggest Trades in Dodgers History, 1958 to 1972

Los Angeles Dodgers history, that is, and this is part one in a series.

Howard Cole

The Last Time the Dodgers Were Cheated: Matt Kemp vs. Ryan Braun

Kemp was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner that season. By every conceivable measure, Matt Kemp was the 2011 National League Most Valuable Player. Except he wasn’t.

Evan Henerson

Interview: Astros 2020 Shame Tour

Brendan Donley is the author of “An October to Remember 1968: The Tigers-Cardinals World Series as Told by the Men Who Played in It” (Skyhorse Publishing, 2018) and the man behind the Astros Shame Tour on Twitter.

Tom Wilson

A Spring Conversation with Dodgers Prospect Zach Reks

Reks blossomed in 2019, hitting .310/.394/.584 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 22 games at Tulsa and .284/.382/.520 with 19 and 71 at Triple-A Oklahoma City. His combined 2019 totals are these: .291/.385/.536, 28 HR and 93 RBIs.

Howard Cole

Architecture Student Creates To-Scale Model of Dodger Stadium

Miss baseball yet? Well, join the club. In fact, what do you say to the club holding regular meetings, in this very spot? For some non-Covid-19 baseball talk. Because I'll be here, with what I'm calling, "Dodgers Distractions;" a place for team-specific and baseball fun stuff. Starting right now.

Howard Cole

Dodgers: A Few Thoughts on Suspension of Spring Training and Delay of Regular Season

The term “regular season” really isn’t apt this year. There will be nothing regular about the 2020 season. Contrary to what you may have read, I don’t believe MLB will make any attempt to play a full 162-game schedule.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: A.J. Pollock

While the right-hand hitting Pollock never had an issue with same-side pitchers earlier in his career, he has one now. He hit .221/.277/.464 versus RHP in 2018 and .239/.308/.435.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Sports Illustrated Predicts Dodgers to Win 107, Lose in World Series to Yankees

Uh, no. This is the year the Dodgers win it all. They do that by being smart during the 162.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Jeren Kendall

Kendall has appeared in 12 exhibition games so far this spring, going 5-17, with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a .294/.294/.471 line.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Meet the Men Behind Dodgers Video Talk Series, 'Between Three Palms'

"Between Three Palms" is an ongoing video talk series, primarily but not exclusively devoted to Dodgers baseball. The name, "Between Three Palms" (or BTP, for short) is a nod to the famous-in-LAD-circles Chavez Ravine palm trees, The Three Sisters.

Howard Cole