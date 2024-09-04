Angels Manager Defends Walking Shohei Ohtani to Pitch to Mookie Betts
The Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday was tied 2-2 through nine innings, pushing the game into extra innings. The Dodgers took the lead in the top of the 10th inning when the automatic runner on second, Tommy Edman, scored on a single from Miguel Rojas.
After Edman's run gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead, Shohei Ohtani came up to the plate and the Angels decided to intentionally walk Ohtani. The Angels did not want to let Ohtani make a huge play happen, but opted to face Mookie Betts.
Angels manager Ron Washington insisted after the game that the decision was no slight to Betts, but instead about what Ohtani can do.
“You’re picking poison when you deal with the first three hitters," Washington said, via Bally Sports West. "I wasn’t going to let Ohtani swing there, and I have all the respect in the world for Mookie Betts. I was hoping Contreras could make a pitch, get a ground ball, and get us a double play and keep the game at (2). First pitch, he left in the middle of the plate and up, and Mookie didn’t miss it. That’s what he get paid for."
Betts made the Angels pay for their decision, hitting a three-run home run to give the Dodgers six total runs of the board. The Angels had the chance to tie the game or take the lead at the bottom of the 10th, but were unable to drive a run in.
“I’m mostly good tonight," Washington said. "I wouldn’t have been able to sleep good if I had pitched to Ohtani and he’d have done some damage. It was just the right thing to do. It’s no disrespect to Mookie. None at all. I know who he is. I know who Freddie Freeman is, too. He got us. I was just hoping Contreras could make a pitch and get us the ground ball.”
With the Dodgers' top-three lineup, the Angels were truly in a lose-lose situation deciding between pitching to Ohtani, Betts, and possibly Freddie Freeman. All three players have become perennial All-Stars, and can make a game-winning play at any moment as Betts did.
Given how incredible Ohtani has played especially as of late — including becoming the fastest player to 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases — it's no surprise that Washington did not want to pitch to him.