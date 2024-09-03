Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is ‘Fine’ With Angels Choosing to Let Him Walk: Report
Shohei Ohtani’s journey took a significant turn when he left the Los Angeles Angels and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.
Tuesday marks the first time he’ll return to Angel Stadium, not as an Angel, but from the visitors’ dugout.
Returning to the place where he made his MLB debut is bound to stir mixed emotions.
Despite the history, Ohtani seems to have made peace with the Angels' decision not to extend him an offer. Reflecting on his departure after the Dodgers' 11-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, he stated, “In reality, I wasn’t made an offer, so I can’t say. In reality, I’m doing my best with this team, and I’m doing my best with the goal of winning the World Series. I think I’m fine with that.”
Reports from the Los Angeles Times last December revealed that the Angels didn’t match the $700 million offer that Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, presented to interested teams.
Even now, Ohtani is unsure what would have happened if the Angels had tried to keep him in Anaheim.
“Regarding that, nothing in particular,” Ohtani said when asked about the Angels' decision not to match the Dodgers' offer. “I think other teams, including the Dodgers, evaluated me highly. Rather than think about what the Angels did or didn’t do, I’m grateful for the teams that evaluated me highly.”
Ohtani was the face of the Angels during his time there, especially with Mike Trout sidelined by injuries. Despite his efforts, the team couldn’t hold it together, leading to another disappointing season without a postseason appearance.
Randal Grichuk, a former teammate, summed it up: “When I was there, he was the whole organization. Obviously, [Mike] Trout was hurt. So he was like, the guy. He’s a huge part of the team when it comes to a marketing standpoint, on-field play standpoint. He’s definitely once in a lifetime.”
Reflecting on the Angels' missed opportunity, Grichuk added, “We were playing really well … It was like, ‘OK, dang, this is a team,’ And then we forgot to pitch, forgot to hit. It fell apart.”
Now, Ohtani is leading the Dodgers into the playoffs, finally getting his chance to experience postseason baseball. As he prepares to return to Angel Stadium, he’s eager to give the fans a show.
“It’s special to me, and it’s special to play in front of the fans,” Ohtani said. “I’d like to do my best.”