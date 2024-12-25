Cardinals Insider Predicts Dodgers Acquire Nolan Arenado in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to several players this offseason, but perhaps the most intriguing is All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is being shopped by the St. Louis Cardinals as the organization will enter a rebuilding phase next season. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old hopes to play meaningful baseball for the remainder of his career.
The only complicated aspect of Arenado's availability is his contract situation. The 10-time Gold Glove winner is owed $74 million over the next three seasons. While the Cardinals may eat up some of that money, the team that does trade for Arenado will have to pay him a hefty amount.
The Houston Astros were hoping to acquire Arenado last week, but he declined a trade to the organization. It was recently reported that Arenado had three teams as a part of his 'wish list' of preferred trade destinations. The Dodgers were among three teams Arenado has set his sights on.
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, Cardinals beat writer John Denton explained why he thinks Arenado will wear Dodger blue next season.
"We've all known forever that Nolan has dreamed of being a Dodger. He wants to be back in Southern California, he's a surfer dude at heart," Denton told McKain. "Orange County is his home. The minute the season's over he heads back to Orange County. So I think his thinking is is why would I choose the Astros, who just got rid of Kyle Tucker, who might be ready to cut ties with [Alex] Bregman, who don't have the best name in all of baseball as far as taking care of players. Why would he jump at them before it even turns January when the Dodgers may come calling. And I have heard rumors around St. Louis that even though the Dodgers are saying they're going to have Max Muncy and they may not be interested. All that's true until it's not true. It's all a game. This time of year, everything you read, take it with a grain of salt."
Denton is certainly correct in regards to the winter being a time of misinformation. However, Denton believes the Dodgers are downplaying their interested in Arenado.
If the Dodgers do trade for Arenado, it's almost a guarantee that another player on the roster will be a part of the trade package sent to St. Louis. Additionally, Arenado's arrival in Los Angeles would likely move Max Muncy to second base.