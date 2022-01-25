Skip to main content
Dodgers: Andre Ethier Gives Fans a Glimpse of His Life in Retirement
The Dodgers slugger's batting cage is a thing of beauty.

In the mid-2000s, Andre Ethier helped launch a new era of success for the Dodgers organization. The outfielder made his debut in Los Angeles in 2006, when James Loney, Russell Martin, and Matt Kemp were also called up. He quickly established himself as one of the best up-and-coming players in the league.

Now that his playing days are over, Ethier is enjoying a comfortable retirement in Phoenix, Arizona with his wife and four children. In recent years, the long-time Dodger has been seen frequently around the team, including in media coverage and other collaborations with the organization.

In the latest video from the Dodgers' media team, Andre invites fans into his house as part of the Dodgers Day in the Life YouTube series.

Right off the top, Ethier laments that his focus on trying win a World Series title during his playing days detracted from his ability to enjoy the little things with his family.

Later, we see the 39-year-old take his own golf cart to the driving range to practice a different swing than the one that produced 162 career homers in Major League Baseball. Fans also got a glimpse of Ethier's batting cage adorned with replica Dodgers Stadium signs and photos from team photographer Jon Soo Hoo.

According to Ethier, he's counting on adding Kershaw's number 22 jersey amongst the other numbers retired by the Dodgers franchise. 

