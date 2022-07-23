Skip to main content
Dodgers: Boston Losing All-Star Will Be Worse Than Trading Mookie Betts Says Pundit

Dodgers: Boston Losing All-Star Will Be Worse Than Trading Mookie Betts Says Pundit

The Ringers' Bill Simmons thinks the Red Sox not extending All-Star infielder Rafael Devers is worse than the team trading away Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Its safe to say the Dodgers made a great trade going when they acquired All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox before the 202 season. The 2018 AL MVP immediately made an impact on the team as the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, the franchise's seventh championship.

The Red Sox have a new rising star in their third baseman, Rafael Devers, who The Ringers' Bill Simmons believes the Red Sox need to do what they can to keep him, or it could even be worse than letting go of Betts. 

Simmons went on with more aggressive comments believing that the owner cares more about an NBA expansion team over his baseball team and also believes this could be the top five worst things to ever happen to the franchise. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fenway Sports Group limited partner Sam Kennedy has publicly come out saying he will happily buy an NBA team if it becomes available (quotes via Michael Silverman, The Boston Globe)

"We're a huge admirer of the National Basketball Association and obviously the National Hockey League, it represents a natural place for Fenway Sports Group to look but we've not had any specific discussions or negotiations with any local market. But we have, as we've done over our two decades here, connected with [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver and his team and [NHL commissioner] Gary Bettman and [deputy commissioner] Bill Daly just to let them know that at some point we'd love to explore further opportunities in their league."

Simmons holds merit in his stance, as seen with what happened to Betts, with Devers implanting himself as a bright star in the Red Sox future. Devers has made the All-Star in back-to-back seasons and has 134 career home runs with 422 RBI's.

It would be hard to imagine the pain Boston fans would feel if the same mistake happens again. 

Mookie BettsRafael DeversLos Angeles DodgersBoston Red Sox

USATSI_18719350_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Juan Soto's Agent Scott Boras Slams Washington Extension Proposal

By Staff Writerjust now
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Lack of All Star Nod for Will Smith Still Upsets Dave Roberts

By Ryan Menzie14 hours ago
USATSI_18719352_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former GM Proposes Jaw-Dropping LA Trade Package for Juan Soto

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Single-Handedly Beats The San Francisco Giants

By AJ Gonzalez16 hours ago
USATSI_16937923_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Outfielder Announces His Retirement

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18018596_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Global Pop Icon Dance to Her Own Tune at Dodger Stadium

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_16771444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Insider Gives Insight to What A Luis Castillo Package Could Look Like

By Adam Salcido21 hours ago
USATSI_18718802_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres All-Stars React to Getting Booed by LA Fans

By Ryan MenzieJul 22, 2022 11:00 AM EDT