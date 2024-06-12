Dodgers' Cavan Biggio Trade Forces Outfielder Back to Minors: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utility player Cavan Biggio from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday morning. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers will reportedly option outfielder Miguel Vargas to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris.
Harris posted on X (formerly Twitter), that Biggio is expected to be at Dodger Stadium and active for tonight's game.
Vargas moved to the outfield during spring training but there is a logjam in left field preventing him from any significant playing time. He appeared in eight games since being recalled on May 17. He had five hits in 20 at-bats with three doubles, one homer, five runs scored and four runs batted in.
Biggio, a 29-year-old utility player, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on June 7. Drafted by the Blue Jays back in 2016, Biggio was batting .200 with a .614 OPS, but his ability to play just about every position on the field brings depth to the Dodgers
The injury bug has struck. Third baseman Max Muncy is on the injured list without a timetable to return from the strained oblique that has sidelined him since May 15. Utility infielder Miguel Rojas hasn't played consecutive games since May 28-29 because of a sore leg. For all his attributes, Vargas can't play as many positions in the field as Biggio.
This is the third consecutive season in which Vargas has been recalled and optioned. He has been one of the best hitters in Oklahoma City but hasn't replicated his production in the big leagues. He's batting .295 in 39 Triple-A games this season with 14 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 34 runs scored and 38 RBIs.