Dodgers: Chris Taylor Gets Right Back to Giving His Time to People in Need

Beyond Chris Taylor’s impact in the Dodgers clubhouse, he also has a strong presence within the community.

This week, the Dodgers utility player went to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with his wife Mary and shared some moments on Instagram:

Taylor is determined to impact lives and has proven commitment to giving back with his CT3 Foundation. He has his shown support for children battling cancer and other life-altering conditions, after he experienced loved ones battle cancer.

Throughout the year, Taylor and his wife put on different charity events. Most recently this month, they hosted a Top Golf Event with majority of proceeds going to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles' "Children's Fund".

Taylor creates meaningful experiences with fans, as seen in the photos where he was interacting with the kids and playing video games.

Though Taylor sat out much of last season due to injuries, he is looking forward to getting back on the field and adding value to the team in 2023.

Although Taylor struggled in 2022, CT3 posted a combined 113 OPS+ from 2017 to 2021. He showed versatility through those five seasons, with at least 400 plate appearances at shortstop, second base, left field, and center field.

For 2023, he hopes to provide Los Angeles similar support in various roles whether that be in the outfield or even shortstop.