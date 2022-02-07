Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Gets Compared to NFL Great Tom Brady

Clayton Kershaw is one of the most highly decorated players in his sport. In the span of four years, Kershaw won a league MVP, three Cy Young awards, and led the major in ERA each of the four seasons. Dr. Neil ElAttrache, the Dodgers head team physician, thinks Kershaw share a lot of similarities with another sports legend - Tom Brady.

ElAttrache likened Kershaw’s dedication to preparation to that of Brady on an episode of AM570’s Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“Very similar. As soon you met him, he was one of those guys, like Tom, where you meet them, they’re at a different level where their age group is. Maybe a different level all together. But, Clayton, very intelligent, he’s a really participant in his training and his own health. He’s not a spectator so he’s pays attention. He always has some input…he wants to discuss it and be part of the whole thing.”

The world renowned orthopedic surgeon also compared Kershaw’s competitive drive to Kobe Bryant.

“It’s really so much fun, just like it is when you watch some of the great players, Kobe, Tom… you watch Clayton take the mound, you know you’re in for something special.”

Last season, Kershaw appeared in just 22 games due to an elbow injury. The lefty made just four starts after the All-Star break and missed the entire post season.

Kershaw is currently a free agent and is unable sign a new contract due to the current MLB lockout.