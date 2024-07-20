Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Makes Triple-A Injury Rehab Start
Rehabbing Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw threw four innings Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City and gave up three earned runs on six hits. He struck out two batters and walked none in a 67-pitch outing (49 strikes).
A solo home run off the bat of Davis Wendzel in the bottom of the fourth inning in Round Rock, Texas tied the game 3-3.
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times after the game, Kershaw acknowledged there were “some things I’d like to do better,” but described the night as “another good step" overall.
Kershaw told Jack Harris of the Times that he'd be willing to return sooner rather than later.
“I mean, ultimately, it’s just where the team is at,” he explained. “Because, obviously, I’m not built up to 100 pitches. So would love to come back whenever they need me, obviously. But don’t want to put the team in a bad spot, especially the way we’ve been grinding through the last few weeks.”
The Dodgers' starting rotation struggled toward the end of the first half of the season. By the All-Star break, Los Angeles only had four healthy starters, two of which have spent time in Triple-A this season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, and Clayton Kershaw are big pitching names on the injury-list.
Kerhsaw, who pitched the Dodgers to a 2020 World Series championship, has been absent from the Major League mound the entire season. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 4 with a left shoulder injury, shortly after resigning with Los Angeles in February.
The three-time Cy Young winner was initially sent on a rehab assignment with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in June. Now, he is on rehab assignment with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club.
Kerhsaw has made two rehab starts with both minor league teams. He is making his third start on Friday, July 19. It is expected to span four innings and potentially be his last rehab start before returning to the Major Leagues.
Each of his last two starts were three innings long. In his first start with Rancho Cucamonga, Kerhsaw posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, allowing two hits, one run, and one home run. He tallied five strikeouts and one walk.
Kershaw's second start was highlighted by three hitless innings. He struck out five batters and walked one.
The return of Kershaw will significantly improve the Dodgers' rotation. The former National League MVP and 2014 Baseball America Player of the Year is arguably one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history.
He is a five-time ERA pitching champion (2011-14) with four being in consecutive years. Kershaw also has led the National League in strikeouts and wins three times.
The ten-time MLB All-Star offers a strong left arm that will be a unique addition to the rotation as there is currently only one healthy Los Angeles southpaw.