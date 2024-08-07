Dodgers Could Still Make Off-Season Play for Willy Adames: Report
Although the trade deadline has passed, predictions about the Dodgers’ off-season moves are already in motion.
According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the Dodgers make sense as an off-season trade destination for Brewers shortstop Willie Adames, despite the glut of middle infielders currently populating the Dodgers' roster.
"I would not be surprised at all if the Dodgers heavily pursued Adames in the offseason. It's a fit that makes so much sense. They have money available even after the winter they had last year,” Murray said. “The fact that they still have no long-term shortstop in place there means that Adames is a strong fit for them. I think that's one to really keep an eye out for in the offseason and I would not be surprised at all if it ended up happening."
The Dodgers have used five different shortstops this season, mostly eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts (61 starts) and MLB veteran Miguel Rojas (35). Betts, despite winning six Gold Gloves in his career, struggled at times to adapt to the new position that he had not played since high school.
Betts fractured his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in June. Wednesday will be the 42nd game he's missed since the injury.
Rojas, who's gotten the lion's share of playing time in Betts' absence, excels at the position. But the 35-year-old has been on the IL since June 22 with a right forearm strain.
Rojas' contract includes a team option for 2025, but the Dodgers won't want him starting everyday next season at age 36. The front office might still be looking for a long-term shortstop.
Adames, an impending free agent, could be the missing piece to the Dodgers’ infield puzzle. He is the Brewers’ starting shortstop and has started in all 112 games he has appeared in with the club.
The Dominican Republic native has been on a hot streak at the plate of late. He hit two two-run homers on Tuesday in the Brewers’ dominant 10-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. Across only four games this month, August has been the best batting performance of Adames’ seven-season career.
Adames has also exemplified durability throughout his career. He has remained healthy the entire 2024 season with his most recent injury being a concussion last season in May. Adames has reached the 100-game mark every season except 2018 and 2020.
Adames made his debut in May 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays; his limited appearances in 2020 were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given all that Adames has to offer, it would not be surprising to see him in Dodger blue as early as next season.