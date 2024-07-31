Dodgers' Deadline Acquisition Might Debut Against Team That Traded Him
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming down from a busy 2024 trade deadline. Expected to be a massive player for some of the league's best available talent, the Dodgers came out with one of the top pitchers in the American League, Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty.
While the Flaherty trade will get the most attention, the Dodgers also added Tommy Edman, a former Gold Glove and Fielding Bible award winner.
Edman has yet to play in the 2024 season. He has been on the injured list since spring training, a slower-than-anticipated rehab from October surgery on his right wrist, in addition to battling a sprained ankle. It's been a tough season for Edman, but he still has plenty of time to recover and be a part of a contender.
Edman reflected on his time in St. Louis after being traded to Los Angeles and his possible return date.
"It'll be a transition, for sure," Edman said. "It's going to be a lot different. Meeting a whole new group of people will be a little bit overwhelming, I'm sure at first, but I've heard a lot of great things about the guys over there. I'm excited to get to know them all."
The Dodgers will travel to St. Louis for a three-game series beginning on Aug. 16.
Edman spoke on the possibility of his first game of the year being against his former team.
“It'll be crazy if that lines up like that — the first game with the Dodgers (being) here, but we'll see what happens with that. I'm not sure what's going to happen yet,” Edman said.
The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Cardinals organization, but now he will be able to compete in a World Series for the first time in his five-year career.