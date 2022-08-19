Skip to main content
Dodgers: Flame-Throwing Reliever's Return Has Doc Excited

There's a-lot to be excited about this coming weekend with key returning pitchers Dustin May and Brusdar Graterol set to make their come back
The news surrounding the return of Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has been gaining traction with the young ace making his return debut on Saturday against the Marlins. If that wasn't enough good news, another key returner in Brusdar Graterol will be back in the bullpen to the delight of head coach Dave Roberts

A flurry of injuries that was expected to leave the Dodgers in dismay has turned into the next man up and right players coming back at the right time. 

Doc and the Dodgers continue to move forward while also understanding the implications of having a key returner in Graterol back in the lineup (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“He’s going to be a big boost. Obviously … as we laid out this season and the bullpen he’s a big part of it. To get him back healthy, using him any way we feel – to get lefties out, get righties out, to do up-and-down, to pitch leverage – it’s going to be a big addition.”

The rotating carousel of injuries hasn't been easy to manage, despite the Dodgers holding the best record in the MLB, but the Dodgers now have extra time to take into consideration what will be the game plan heading into the postseason. 

Graterol struggled early on in the season but soon picked it up before inevitably injuring his shoulder. That will happen when a pitcher is casually throwing 101 MPH.

Prior to his injury Graterol allowed just two runs in 16 innings and lowered his ERA to 3.35. 

It remains to be seen if Graterol will have to wait to return upon the news of his final back-to-back rehab game with OKC being canceled due to rain. 

