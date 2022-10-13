Dodgers: Former MVP Helps Explain Embarrassing Swing on Clayton Kershaw Pitch

There wasn't much to be happy about as the Dodgers lost to the Padres in game two of the NLDS. Even with the disappointment, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw managed to come out with one of the highlights of the game and pitching trackers called it one of the best strikeouts ever.

Or it can be labeled one of the worst strikeouts ever depending on how you want to look at it. In the top of the fourth inning, Jurickson Profar stepped up to the plate before inevitably striking out.

The only difference was this wasn't your normal strikeout. Upon replay on the curveball, it was clear the ball was nowhere near the strike zone.

In fact, the ball hit the dirt way before getting to home plate causing people to question how exactly Profar thought that was a strike.

While people scratched their heads, former NL MVP Christian Yelich supported Profar on his miss and gave his take on what might've happened (via PitchingNinja).

"Spiked Curveballs actually look a lot like Fastballs cause of how long they come out especially if you're looking for the Inside (Fastball) which Kershaw does a lot. Eventually you look in to beat him to the spot and man does it suck when it turns out it's a (Curveball). We've all been there."

For a man who's hit nearly 200 home runs for his career and brought in over 600 RBI's, he's seen his fair share of questionable strikeouts. The support for Profar likely gives people a different look at the strikeout, but regardless Profar got the last laugh in the 5-3 win.