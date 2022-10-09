Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Knows The Regular Season Means Nothing Starting Next Week

As the Dodgers continue to break their records and become arguably the greatest team in franchise history, the World Series title heavily weighs down on their last hill to climb. With all the achievements the team has accomplished it has been a fun season to watch but Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman knows it means nothing without the championship.

Although the title looms over the heads of the team, Freeman was able to take one final moment to enjoy what the team has truly accomplished before diving into the playoff mentality (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“It is mind-boggling, I think, when you really take a step back and you realize how hard that is to accomplish. A hundred and eleven wins? Sixty games over .500? You gotta be good from start to finish.... it’s day games after night games. It’s getting in at 4 a.m. It’s long travel days and for us to keep getting up and grinding and winning that many games over a course of five months, it’s really hard to do. As a group, as a whole, we can appreciate a lot of good things that happened this year.”

Since the beginning of the season, or better yet since Dave Roberts guaranteed a World Series win, the team has had a target on their back, and rightfully so. The Dodgers were the early favorites and 111 wins later nothing has changed.

The team can be feared during the regular season, but it comes down to what you do when it matters most. That time is now.

“First tournament’s over. Now the big tournament starts. No one cares what your numbers were or how many wins you have starting Tuesday. It’s first one to 11.”

The fans will count down the wins with Freeman as the team looks to continue off their stellar season. The final hurdle begins for the championship aspired team.