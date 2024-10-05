Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Trying to Play Through Injury That Normally is 4-6 Week IL Stint
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to avenge their October demons this month, and it will be no easy task. The Dodgers will take on their division rivals, the San Diego Padres.
While the Dodgers have historically had the Padres' number, this past season has been a different story. The Dodgers dropped eight of 13 games to the Padres, but the most crucial games are yet to come, adding an extra layer of intensity and importance to the upcoming matches.
The Padres have been one of the hottest teams this season, and while the Dodgers have loaded themselves, they will have one of their MVPs, first baseman Freddie Freeman, less than 100 percent.
Freeman said he is playing through an ankle injury that is normally four to six weeks.
"They told me this is a 4-6 week IL stint, and I'm going to try to do this in a week and play," Freeman said Friday. "I'm not going to be hindering, I don't think. There's certain plays, like the slowing down stuff. I can't thank (team physical therapist) Bernard Li, our whole training staff, for getting me able to be able to do this."
"I feel good," Freeman said. "Good enough."
Freeman sprained his ankle while running through the first base last Thursday, and while he will be in. the lineup, he won't be the Freeman we've all come to know.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the media what he expects out of Freeman this series.
"I'm hopeful. I'm expecting him to be in the lineup," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday. "What that looks like, I guess we'll know when we see him out there. But with Freddie, I don't doubt that he'll be ready to go."
The 35-year-old is coming off a season in which he slashed 282/.378/.476 with 35 doubles and 22 home runs in 147 games. In addition, Freeman recorded 153 hits, 81 runs, 89 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.
The Dodgers will need the best version of Freeman they can get. L.A. cannot afford to lose another key player, as they have already done leading up to the postseason.
The Dodgers are a depleted bunch, especially in their pitching staff; however, they still have plenty of pieces to get the job done. L.A. will host the series' first two games on Saturday for Game 1 and Sunday for Game 2.
We'll see how Freeman's ankle treats him.