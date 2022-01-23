Skip to main content
Dodgers: GM Brandon Gomes Declined Front Office Jobs with Other Clubs

Gomes turned down multiple front office jobs with other teams so he could stay in the  Dodgers organization.

On Thursday morning, the Dodgers formally introduced Brandon Gomes as their general manager. Gomes is the Dodgers first general manager since Farhan Zaidi departed for the Giants in the winter of 2018.

During the remote press conference, team president Andrew Friedman said Gomes had declined several front office job opportunities from other clubs in the past.

“And I will say that at every turn, Brandon’s response was always the same, which is: ‘No thanks. I want to be with the Dodgers.’ ... So it makes it even that much more special today, to reward him in this way.”

Some of those offers, according to Friedman, were for general manager positions.

Gomes has rapidly progressed through the Dodgers baseball operations staff. Gomes began his career with the Dodgers as a pitching coordinator and subsequently moved to the team's director of player development. He was then promoted to assistant general manager in 2019. 

Now, Gomes is Friedman's closest aide.

Friedman commented on Gomes’ fast track to the big chair.

“I agree that it has been a quick ascension, I could argue it could have been even quicker. His ability to connect with people and what stems from that…just how curious he was as a player and how curious he is now in this role…his natural leadership qualities, you put all that together and it’s a pretty rare executive profile.”

Gomes last pitched in 2015, so he's is well-versed with the subtleties of a modern-day MLB clubhouse. Team chemistry, not talent, is what makes a successful team. Gomes will play a significant role in maintaining team harmony in the Dodgers locker room.

Gomes always knew he wanted to stay with the Dodgers organization in the end.

Just seven years after his playing career ended, Gomes is now the general manager of one of the most successful franchises in MLB.

