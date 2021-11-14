Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks Kenley Jansen’s Future in Blue

Kenley Jansen has meant a lot to the Dodgers organization. Despite a few ups and downs over the past couple of seasons, he’s endured. No one could've predicted the former catcher, converted into a reliever would eventually surpass the 1,000 strikeout mark and become the team's all-time leader in saves(350).

Unfortunately, Kenley Jansen’s 5-year contract with the team is up and he is on the free-agent market once again. After reinventing himself and returning to lockdown reliever form, he will no doubt be looking for a payday this offseason, possibly for the final time in his long and impressive career.

President of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, spoke about Jansen, his time with LA and free agency.

“He had an unbelievable year. He’s had an unbelievable Dodgers career up to this point. For him, it’s about figuring out what’s best for him and his family. So many times in these situations, it’s dictated, as it should be, by the players and what makes the most sense for them.”

After receiving less money to stay with the Dodgers five years ago, 34-year-old Jansen may now want to see where he can get the most money for his skills. Alternatively, he may select a club close by to where he wants to establish his family for the long term. It is entirely up to him whether it's with LA or not.

“If he’s back with us, we get to continue moving forward and trying to win a championship. And if not, we can speak more about what he has meant to this organization. But it’s early.”

The return of Kenley Jansen as the team's closer would allow Dave Roberts to once again freely utilize Blake Treinen, who was a key piece in the Dodgers' 2020 championship run. It would also keep the bullpen strong for the upcoming season, assuming no one regresses.

Regardless of whether or not fans want Kenley to stay, many will be anxiously awaiting his decision. Will he remain in Los Angeles and continue to help fight for more championships or take his services elsewhere?

It’ll be interesting to see what he ultimately decides.