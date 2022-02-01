Dodgers: LA Reliever Buries Houston Astros Organization

Last week’s Baseball Hall-of-Fame voting results caused quite the uproar. Both Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds both did not make it to Cooperstown in their final year of eligibility. Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was the only player to get elected in the 2022 voting cycle.

Baseball fans, reporters, and players were not happy with the results. That included Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl.

Buihl took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with voters blocking Roger Clemens and electing David Ortiz in Ortiz’s first year on the ballot.

One Houston Astros fan took umbrage with Bruihl’s take. Essentially, the fan told Bruihl that nobody is paying the pro athlete for his opinion. The Dodgers reliever promptly buried the fan, and the entire Astros organization.

Bruihl contends that it’s illogical that Clemens wasn’t elected due to his past history with PEDs, but Ortiz was allowed in despite reportedly testing positive in 2003 according to the The New York Times Mitchell Report in 2009.

Bruihl believes that the HOF voters have morphed into a “morals and ethics committee” instead of acting as curators of baseball’s finest museum.

Clemens won a MLB record seven Cy Young awards in his 24-year career. He also won two pitching triple crowns (1997 and 1998). He also surpassed two major pitching milestones that typically secure one’s place in Coopertown: 300 wins and 4,000 strikeouts.

In fact, Clemens is one of just four pitchers to record 4,000 or more strikeouts. The other three, Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, and Steve Carlton, are all in the Hall-of-Fame.

Clemens’ incredible list of accomplishments are why Bruihl thinks he should be a Hall-of-Famer, especially if the voters elected David Ortiz.

Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. That is, unless you're a Astros fan tweeting at a Dodgers pitcher.