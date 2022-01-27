Dodgers: Mookie Betts Congratulates David Ortiz on Hall-of-Fame Induction

David Ortiz has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. In his first year of eligibility, Ortiz was named on 77.9 percent of 2022 HOF ballots. To be elected, a candidate must be included on 75% of voter ballots. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts congratulated his former teammate on social media regarding his induction.

Betts praised Big Papi and included a photo of the two during their Red Sox days in his post.

A young Betts first joined Ortiz on the big club as a 21-year-old. Betts was called up in the end of June of 2014. In 52 games, Mookie recorded a respectable .812 OPS. Ortiz recognized Betts' talent and went out of his way to mentor the future 2018 AL MVP.

The two helped power the Red Sox to a 2016 AL East divisional title in Ortiz's last year of his MLB career.

One day, Betts might be joining his former Red Sox teammate and mentor in Cooperstown.