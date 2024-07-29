Dodgers Make Blockbuster Trade, Acquire Two Players From Two Teams: Reports
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made their first big trade of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers are part of a three-team trade between the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, and Dodgers.
L.A. has acquired RHP Michael Kopech from the White Sox and utility player Tommy Edman from the Cardinals, and are trading away former top prospect Miguel Vargas to the White Sox, along with two other prospects.
The Cardinals are acquiring right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from the White Sox.
The Dodgers acquired one of the hardest-throwing relievers in MLB. Kopech has recorded a 4.74 ERA, 59 strikeouts, and a 1.35 WHIP in 43 games out of the bullpen this year. The right-handed pitcher began his career as a starter before converting to a reliever full-time this season.
Vargas, 24, has spent his entire career with the Dodgers after signing as an international free agent in Sept. 2017. He established himself as an elite hitter in the minor leagues, and although he struggled in the past to find his groove in the majors, 2024 has seen him become more consistent.
Edman has been on the IL for the entire season after undergoing wrist surgery this past offseason. He was shut down during spring training due to renewed wrist discomfort. According to MLB.com, he is expected to return by early August. The 29-year-old is among the best infield defenders, and he won a Gold Glove in 2021.
The utility player had a solid 2023 year in his fifth major league season. He slashed .248/.307/.399 with a .705 OPS, along with 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 119 hits in 528 plate appearances.
Edman is able to play all over the diamond, which is a massive plus for L.A. and could mean a lot more playing time for the Michigan native. In his career, he's played second base, shortstop, third base, and all three outfield spots.