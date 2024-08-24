Dodgers' Max Muncy Describes Chiropractic Breakthrough
The Los Angeles Dodgers are slowly starting to regain their full team. Health has been a main issue for the Dodgers, and as we exit the dog days of summer and enter the crucial games this fall, L.A. seems to be getting back on track.
Although the Dodgers have been able to keep their head above water while having multiple players on the IL, they were truly missed.
The player who was arguably missed the most due to his offensive firepower was two-time All-Star Max Muncy. His absence was a significant blow, but his return after close to three months due to an oblique injury brings a ray of hope to the team's offense.
Muncy was sorely missed, and now that he's back, it feels like he's never left. On Friday, before the first game of three against the Tampa Bay Rays, Muncy caught up with the media and discussed his recovery process. The 33-year-old described the moment he finally had a breakthrough regarding his oblique injury.
“It just wasn’t ever getting set properly,” Muncy said. “Each time I tried to come back, I felt like I was locked and couldn’t move properly.”
However, Muncy took another trip to the chiropractor in late July, and something finally clicked. He immediately felt the relief in that area that had bothered him for so long, and he did his best to describe it.
“I’d re-show you, but I can’t actually physically get my body in that position,” he said. “It kind of felt like they almost broke my rib, but they didn’t. But it almost felt like that’s what happened.”
Muncy had been on the 60-day IL since May 17 due to a right oblique strain. He missed Friday's contest against the Rays because the Rays sent out southpaw Tyler Alexander. The left-handed hitter has gone 4-for-10 with three runs scored, two home runs, and six RBIs since returning from the IL on Monday.
The Dodger infielder has been solid overall in 2024 as he's slashed .235/.339/.523 with a .862 OPS, 11 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 35 hits in 180 plate appearances. It's been a long road to recovery for the lefty slugger, but not that he's back; the Dodgers can finally return to being the World Series contender many predicted they'd be entering the season.
L.A. has a good month and a half left in the season. As of Saturday, they sit atop the National League West with a 4.0-game lead.