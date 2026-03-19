Dodgers Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: Bullpen and Bench Spots Become More Clear

The Los Angeles Dodgers have just two more Cactus League games remaining on their Spring Training schedule and are exactly one week away from Opening Day.

Their projected roster to start the season has largely been set, but injuries to Blake Snell and Gavin Stone created opportunities, and so too did Tommy Edman's ongoing recovery from right ankle surgery.

An initial Dodgers Opening Day roster projection included Stone, who remains on the mend from right shoulder inflammation. Meanwhile, recent cuts and adding Santiago Espinal to the 40-man roster has brought about more clarity.

Dodgers Opening Day roster prediction (players listed alphabetically)

Starting pitchers (5): Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Dodgeres had visions of beginning the season with a six-man rotation but that might not be how the group is initially formed. An abundance of off days should help the Dodgers absorb Snell's absence and potentially lend to not having an official six-man starting rotation.

Roki Sasaki has largely struggled throughout the spring but the Dodgers continue to voice confidence in the young starter. Manager Dave Roberts reiterated on Wednesday that Sassaki is going to be included in the Opening Day rotation.

Bullpen (9): Ben Casparius, Edwin Díaz, Jack Dreyer, Will Klein, Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Justin Wrobleski

Semantics are a factor when looking at the Dodgers pitching staff, as the group can either be viewed as having six starters and eight relief pitchers, or five and nine.

The proverbial swingman appears to be Justin Wrobleski. He has been developed as a starting pitcher but 22 of 24 appearances last season were out of the bullpen. Wrobleski continued to fill a relief role during the postseason, but has started three of his four Spring Training games.

Wrobleski can either be a consistent sixth starter, make spot starts, or serve as a bulk pitcher after an opener.

The biggest development within the Dodgers' bullpen was Brusdar Graterol getting ruled out for Opening Day. Graterol has not pitched since the 2024 World Series as he missed all of last year while recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Two-way player (1): Shohei Ohtani

Catchers (2): Dalton Rushing, Will Smith

Infielders (6): Mookie Betts, Santiago Espinal, Freddie Freeman, Hyeseong Kim, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

The Dodgers figure to rely on a platoon of Hyeseong Kim and Espinal at second base until Edman returns. Miguel Rojas also figures to mix in, or he could spell Max Muncy at third base.

Espinal and Rojas offer similar positional flexibility, with each capable of playing second and third base.

Outfielders (4): Alex Call, Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages, Kyle Tucker

With Edman not available as a backup option in center field and Kiké Hernández also beginning the season on the injured list, the Dodgers need extra coverage.

Alex Call dealt with a nagging foot issue earlier in the spring that delayed him in getting into games but was considered minor. Call appears to have fended off other outfield depth pieces such as Jack Suwinski and Michael Siani to earn the nod for Opening Day.