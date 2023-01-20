Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB

Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line

The name of the game is to step up when your name is called upon. Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers in 2022 and it was enough for Max Muncy to see the blooming potential from the rookie.

While the numbers didn't pop out, Vargas' abilities around the infield may have given him a legit shot of some playing time. Vargas had just a .170 batting average in the majors, but during his time on the minors last season is numbers jump up to 17 home runs and 82 RBI's on a .304 batting average.

Even in such a limited sample size, Muncy has full confidence that Vargas can turn into something special soon (via Dodgers Nation).

“Man that guy can hit. When I did my rehab assignment early on in the year, and I went down to OKC, I saw first hand what he was doing down there. And then he came up and I know his numbers weren’t necessarily the best but I’m very impressed with Miguel Vargas. I think one of the things I’m most impressed with is there’s so much hype and, kind of, hoopla surrounding Miguel Vargas and he hasn’t let any of that get to him."

Muncy seeing firsthand of Vargas' abilities in the minors were enough evidence, but it only became further seeing the work ethic put in each day out.

"He was there early every day. He was there wanting to work every single day. He would be in the cage and he just wanted to watch people hit. And I was so impressed with that. For a guy that’s going to be as good as he is. He’s going to be a star in this game for sure. I think he can really, really hit."

With Vargas' trajectory so far, it's easy to assume he will win over the rest of the locker room en route to his full time position. With Muncy backing him up, the Dodgers will remain in good hands for the time being.