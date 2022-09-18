Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason

There have been many surprises this season for your Los Angeles Dodgers. Many have been good and some have been bad. Some more shocking than others, however, one of the good, maybe even great surprises has been Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin.

Before this season Gonsolin was viewed as a good complementary piece to Kershaw, Buehler, and Urias. And he came into this season being piggybacked by lefty Tyler Anderson to start the season. Nevertheless, Gonsolin has had a career year and was named to his first All-Star game in July.

Things were looking up for the 28-year-old going into the second half of the season, until he suffered a forearm injury in late August and has kept him sidelined since then.

Yesterday, OC Register’s Bill Plunkett caught up with the Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts and gave an update on Gonsolin.

“He continues to get better,” Roberts said. “As far as build up, we’re certainly not there yet.

“To expect him to be built up like he was before he went down is very unrealistic. So then the point is when we get further down the road, what do we have? So the number one thing is get him healthy, get him strong and kind of see where we’re at with that.”

Kind of a double-edge sword right there. The Cat Man has been a revelation for LA this season being not only one of the best pitchers on the team, but arguably the best pitcher in the entire league this season before the injury.

Tony threw a session on Saturday in which Roberts said he looked “good” and added his thoughts on the session.

“I wouldn’t say he was guarding. Letting it go one hundred percent? Probably not,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “But it was close.”

Clearly, the four year Dodger is not quite where he was, but we’re still a couple weeks away from the postseason.

With Gonsolin’s starting status up in the air, the 7-year manager said to expect the one-time- All-Star to pitch “in some capacity” besides a starter in the postseason.

I’ll take any time of Gonsolin over no Gonsolin at all. May things continue to look up for the right-handed pitcher.