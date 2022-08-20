Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Return Plan Coming Into Focus

For his second time this season, Kershaw is fighting to get off the IL. On August 4th, the southpaw exited his 15th start of the season after four innings due to lower back pain.

After receiving an epidural shot, the All-Star pitcher felt immediate relief but had been placed on the 15-day IL on the 5th.

Recently, the 34-year-old, returned home to spend time in Texas with his family and to continue his rehab assignment before joining the team again on Friday.

Prior to LA's start against the Marlins, Kershaw saw some action in the bullpen. Dodgers reporter for SportsNet LA, Kirsten Watson, shared some exciting news about what to expect from the former Cy Young winner's return:

Previously, Roberts had said Kershaw's return should come as soon as September and he is not expected to miss any postseason action. Things still look good for that to be made possible.

The regular starters, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney have held it down for the team since Kershaw's departure leading the team to a 12 game winning streak and 82-36 overall record.

However, the team did lose Walker Buehler who was placed on the 60 day IL and is planning to receive elbow surgery soon.

Meanwhile, filling in for the nine time selected All-Star was 24-year-old, Ryan Pepiot. The Butler University alumni has struggled in his last two starts allowing 8 hits, 7 runs, 7 errors, and 4 homers across his nine innings pitched. His era this season stands at 4.30.

With Kershaw still recovering, Roberts decided to switch it up and give Dustin May his first start since Tommy John surgery in 2021. May has been solid through the minor leagues and finally showed promise that he's ready to make a full return to the mound for LA.

While many are excited to finally see the 24-year-old make his major league appearance for the first time since May 1st, 2021, the hope is for Kersh to make a return as soon as possible to ensure some postseason relief.