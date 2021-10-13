Dodgers: Dave Roberts Addresses Max Scherzer Pitching on Short Rest in Game 5

After 167 games, it all comes down to Thursday night. The Dodgers found a way to win their second elimination game of the postseason, but there is plenty of work left to do as Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants will be waiting for them by the bay.

The Dodgers finally found their offense, which is due in large part to the top of the order producing as they should. After an abysmal start to the postseason, LA's 1-4 hitters went a combined 8 for 18 with 6 of the team's 7 RBI on Tuesday, setting the stage for an epic winner-take-all showdown come Thursday.

While Julio Urías will take the mound on full rest for Game 5, this is the type of game where leashes will be extremely short and starters may not go the typical 5-6 innings. Having a day off before the game will mean that the entire Dodgers bullpen will be available to go if needed, but there is one pitcher in particular that could be called upon in a pinch.

Max Scherzer pitched Monday night at Dodgers Stadium, which would give him two days of rest before Game 5. This would normally eliminate him from consideration, but the postseason is a different story. When asked on Tuesday about the possibility of seeing Max on short rest come Thursday, Dave Roberts wouldn't confirm or deny the likelihood of it happening.

We haven't had that conversation yet. Right now I'd say he's unavailable.... but I've been known to change my mind.

Pitching on such short rest is highly unusual, but it wouldn't be Scherzer's first time doing so in the postseason. It also wouldn't be his first relief appearance, as he famously came into Game 2 of the 2019 NLDS against the Dodgers and struck out the side.

At the end of the day, the season may come down to how this team performs in one game. And when you have a competitor like Max on your side, that's a powerful weapon that could make the difference in a series like this one.