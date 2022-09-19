The Dodgers could do no wrong as they finished off the weekend series with the Giants in another resounding sweep. Prior to this season, the Dodgers hadn't swept the Giants in a four game series since 1977, but the storyline this weekend lies off the field as Dodgers merchandise managed to creep into Oracle Park.

A vendor took advantage by placing their kiosk inside Oracle Park with the idea that many Dodgers fans will find their way into the stadium. From the vendors perspective he was trying to make money, but if you were a fan of the Giants the last thing you want to see is your rival team selling their merch in your home stadium (caution for explicit language below).

The bad look set up the Giants to reassure fans they would not allow something like this to happen ever again (via Evan Webeck, The Mercury News).

"A Giants spokesperson said on Sunday that it was a result of a mix-up with a third-party vendor and that the organization has assured rival merchandise will not be sold again inside Oracle Park."

The vendor was later spoken to and told to never sell Dodgers merchandise again. It was later discovered that the third-party vendor was called Sevynn’s Negro League Apparel, a subcontractor of the Giants’ concessionaire, Bon Appetit.

Giants senior vice president of public affairs and community relations relayed their message to Webeck:

“We’ve spoken to Bon Appetit and have been reassured that selling Dodgers merchandise will not happen again in the future."

Luckily for the vendor, he will be back in Oracle Park to sell their merchandise but the big money from Dodgers merchandise is no longer allowed.