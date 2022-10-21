Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Fans Give Their Thoughts Of Their Worse NLDS Loss

Close your eyes Dodgers fans if you don't want to relive the past
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The MLB postseason is still roaring through but the Dodgers losing in the NLDS is still the talk of the town. The Dodgers were poised for greatness before ultimately being shut down and the disappointment among fans is apparent. 

Fans took to the polls to help decide which NLDS loss they thought was worse between this years loss or the 2019 loss to the Nationals. It was a great way to reopen old wounds for fans but regardless the fans made it clear which loss was worse. 

Recency bias can come into play, but it's also hard to blame fans for choosing the 2022 season as a tougher loss after all the hype coming into the postseason. The Dodgers were breaking records and were on set to become the best team in the history of the franchise. 

Those hopes quickly came to a shattering end. This didn't stop fans from giving their takes on why they thought the 2019 loss was a bit worse without the championship at the time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The sting nowadays is a bit different than before, but to be fair the Nationals did win the title that season. This season the Dodgers lost all hope and they lost it to their NL West rivals.

Which ever the reasons given for choosing what was worse, all that matters is the Dodgers have given their fans major disappointment. There's a long off-season ahead and the Dodgers will have plenty of time to make some moves to avoid further disappointment next season. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18621852_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Fans React to Radical Ball/Strike Challenge System in Arizona Fall League

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18866447_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Will Smith's Wife Cara Shares Adorable First Look at New Baby Girl

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_10891340_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Poll: Between Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, Fans Prefer the Youth and Speed

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Hints at Future, How Will LA Fill Rotation in 2023?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19135459_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Will Smith Snubbed as NL Gold Glove Award Finalist

By Staff Writer
USATSI_14811740_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Have Overwhelmingly Checked Out on MLB Postseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19008391_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19243514_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: 2 LA Stand Outs Named Gold Glove Finalists

By Ryan Menzie