Dodgers News: Former Jays Star Trying to Complete Comeback with LA

A lot has gone right for the Dodgers, including being the first team to clinch a playoff berth, but more exciting news can be coming for the Dodgers. Outfielder Kevin Pillar could begin rehab work this week as he eyes a return to the Dodgers lineup before the end of the season.

The long-time Toronto Blue Jay and now journeyman outfielder spent last season with the Mets before signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers this season. Pillar eventually got called up to the major leagues but after just four games Pillar had to be put on IL due to a shoulder fracture that required surgery.

The excitement brought by Pillar to team up in the outfield for an already stacked roster may finally come to fruition as Pillar sets his eyes on a comeback. Before going down, Pillar mustered one hit (one double) in 13 plate appearances for the Dodgers.

Pillar had been removed from the roster for two months and still looks to make an impact, but his impact with the Mets in just one season brings excitement to the roster. Pillar finished the season with 15 home runs and 47 RBI's on a .231 batting average.

These numbers will surely bolster the roster, as Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger still try to find their footing heading into the postseason. Depth is always a plus especially if the team is trying to make a deep run.

Luckily for Pillar, if he were to return he will be joining a team with the best record in the league and surely will be able to pick up any slack or rust he may have as he returns from his injury.