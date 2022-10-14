Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board

The Dodgers ended the regular season with the best run differential in the MLB and scored 40 more runs than the next best team (Yankees). Coming into the postseason the last thing you were worried about for the Dodgers is scoring points, but of course all records fly out the window when you reach October baseball and the Dodgers have truly entered unfamiliar territory.

Despite being 1-1 in the NLDS, the Dodgers have scored eight runs in two games. Respectable number of runs to win ball games, but the problem becomes the Dodgers not scoring when they are in line to put up big points.

When the Dodgers have runners in scoring positions, they have gone an abysmal 3-16 in the last two games and have left 16 players on base. That's a lot of points.

To make things more worrisome, the Dodgers seem to have been boom or bust as four of the runs they have scored have come off of home runs.

It's not quite time to sound the alarms yet, but this type of baseball surely isn't sustainable especially during the postseason. The Dodgers need to have more consistency and strike when the moment arises.

To keep a team like the Padres alive spells trouble for the Dodgers in a postseason that won't get any easier. There's faith that the Dodgers will find a way to turn the series around, but maybe the pressure of the expectations and accolades surmounted with the injuries all season long is finally starting to take its toll.