Skip to main content

Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board

The Dodgers need to figure out a way to score some points in order to advance in the postseason
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dodgers ended the regular season with the best run differential in the MLB and scored 40 more runs than the next best team (Yankees). Coming into the postseason the last thing you were worried about for the Dodgers is scoring points, but of course all records fly out the window when you reach October baseball and the Dodgers have truly entered unfamiliar territory.

Despite being 1-1 in the NLDS, the Dodgers have scored eight runs in two games. Respectable number of runs to win ball games, but the problem becomes the Dodgers not scoring when they are in line to put up big points. 

When the Dodgers have runners in scoring positions, they have gone an abysmal 3-16 in the last two games and have left 16 players on base. That's a lot of points. 

To make things more worrisome, the Dodgers seem to have been boom or bust as four of the runs they have scored have come off of home runs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's not quite time to sound the alarms yet, but this type of baseball surely isn't sustainable especially during the postseason. The Dodgers need to have more consistency and strike when the moment arises.

To keep a team like the Padres alive spells trouble for the Dodgers in a postseason that won't get any easier. There's faith that the Dodgers will find a way to turn the series around, but maybe the pressure of the expectations and accolades surmounted with the injuries all season long is finally starting to take its toll. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19025276_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Insider Predicts L.A. Wins Over Snell and Musgrove

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222384_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Expects Mookie Betts to Be Fine Offensively

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19222241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers NLDS: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off The Wheels To Stop Score At Home

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15122050_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres Starter Snell Looks to Move on from Shocking World Series Moment

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222674_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19082368_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Vassegh Calls Out Mookie Betts Following Slow Start to NLDS

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222785_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers NLDS: Lineup Expected to Look Different in Game 3, According to Roberts

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19173323_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Heads into Game 3 with Restrictions Expected for Tony Gonsolin

By Ryan Menzie