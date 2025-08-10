Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Unfortunate Injury Update, Mookie Betts to Right Field?
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Saturday in what was a dominant showing from the MLB powerhouse.
The Dodgers hit two home runs, one coming from Shohei Ohtani and another from Max Muncy. Mookie Betts went 1-for-5, but he did bring in two runs with his hit.
A former Dodger retired after a long, journeyman-type of career. Alex Wood, who featured prominently on several Dodger playoff teams, called it quits and hung up his glove.
In other news, Betts' might potentially move to right field, according to a baseball insider, shifting the play back into his natural position, which he played up until the Dodgers faced a run of injuries in the infield.
Finally, one of the team's key utility men suffered an unfortunate injury, which will hurt the organization's depth heading into the stretch run.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
